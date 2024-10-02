Jonathan Ford Injury: Practice window opens Wednesday

The Packers designated Ford (calf) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ford began the regular season on IR due to a calf injury he sustained during the Packers' preseason finale in late August. He will now have a 21-day window to return to practice and, ultimately, be added to the active roster. If Ford is not added to the roster by the end of the window, he will revert to IR and stay on there for the rest of the season. Ford has yet to play in a regular-season game since being selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.