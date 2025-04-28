Fantasy Football
Jonathan Kim headshot

Jonathan Kim News: Lands in Windy City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Kim is slated to sign with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser of The Chicago Sun-Times report.

Over his last two collegiate seasons, both at Michigan State, Kim made 32-of-39 field-goal attempts, setting a new Spartan record for field-goal percentage with 82.1. The kicker also drilled 39-of-41 extra-point tries over the last two campaigns. Chicago did draft a kicker, Luke Newman, in the sixth round this year after veteran Cairo Santos hit just 84 percent of his field-goal tries in 2024, the worst percentage of his five-year run with the Bears beginning in 2020.

Jonathan Kim
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
