Jonathan Kim News: Lands in Windy City

Kim is slated to sign with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser of The Chicago Sun-Times report.

Over his last two collegiate seasons, both at Michigan State, Kim made 32-of-39 field-goal attempts, setting a new Spartan record for field-goal percentage with 82.1. The kicker also drilled 39-of-41 extra-point tries over the last two campaigns. Chicago did draft a kicker, Luke Newman, in the sixth round this year after veteran Cairo Santos hit just 84 percent of his field-goal tries in 2024, the worst percentage of his five-year run with the Bears beginning in 2020.