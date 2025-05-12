Jonathan Sutherland News: Signs deal with Las Vegas

Sutherland (undisclosed) signed with the Raiders on Monday.

Sutherland missed the entire 2025 season due to an undisclosed injury, but his signing with the Raiders on Monday indicates that he's since moved past the issue. The Penn State product has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game after tallying 28 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended during his final season in college in 2022. While Sutherland is likely an extra body for offseason activities, he could find a spot on the Raiders' practice squad by impressing the coaching staff this summer.