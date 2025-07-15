Menu
Jordan Addison News: Begins jury trial

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 15, 2025 at 8:21am

Addison's jury trial stemming from a 2024 DUI citation begins Tuesday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that a three-game suspension would be in line with NFL precedent in the event Addison is convicted. The league can apply a lower standard than criminal courts, which means it isn't quite guaranteed that he'll avoid NFL punishment if he isn't convicted. For the time being, Addison's availability for the start of the regular season is up in the air.

Jordan Addison
Minnesota Vikings
