Jordan Addison News: DUI trial set for July

Addison's jury trial for a DUI citation will commence on July 15 after a June 16 hearing to set the Superior Court of California schedule, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Addison pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence after authorities found him asleep behind the wheel of a car on a Los Angeles freeway on July 12, 2024, according to CBS Minnesota.

Addison could face discipline from the NFL if he's found guilty as the NFL's substance-abuse policy has a baseline punishment for a first-time DUI offense of a three-game suspension, Pro Football Talk reports. It's possible Addison's punishment from the NFL could be lengthier if found guilty if the league also takes into account that he pleaded guilty to a 2023 misdemeanor speeding charge after being cited for driving 140 miles per hour in Minnesota. It sounds like a verdict in the DUI case could be announced at some point later this summer or early fall, which means Addison could potentially face discipline from the NFL during the 2025 season.