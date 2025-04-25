Fantasy Football
Jordan Burch News: Heading to Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Cardinals selected Burch in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 78th overall.

Arizona is stockpiling defensive talent in this draft as all three of its picks have come on that side of the ball thus far. Burch was a five-star recruit out of high school who started at South Carolina before transferring to Oregon for his final two years. He seemed to finally put things together in his fifth collegiate season with 8.5 sacks, which surpassed his previous career total. Burch has the upside that's worth rolling the dice on in the third round, though it's worth wondering why it took so long for his talent to turn into production at the college level.

Jordan Burch
Arizona Cardinals
