Josaiah Stewart headshot

Josaiah Stewart News: Joins Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Rams selected Stewart in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 90th overall.

A Michigan product by way of Coastal Carolina, Stewart is an interesting test case between production vs tools. In four seasons, Stewart had 47 tackles for loss and 30 sacks. He is also small for an edge at 6-foot-1 and 249 pounds with 32-inch arms. The Rams have seemingly found their groove in identifying defensive talent in recent drafts, though.

Josaiah Stewart
Los Angeles Rams
