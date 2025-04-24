Josh Conerly News: Commanders boost OL at 29th pick
The Commanders selected Conerly in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 29th overall.
Conerly (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) is an Oregon tackle who is a little light on anchor and reach (33 and 1/2-inch arms), but his on-field play was very good as an early-entrant two-year starter at left tackle. Conerly's strong collegiate play is largely explained by his athleticism, which is arguably elite or close to it thanks to a 5.05-second 40-yard dash and a borderline wacky 34.5-inch vertical. With Laremy Tunsil at left tackle it would seem that Conerly's best chance to play is at right tackle, where Andrew Wylie is the present competition.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now