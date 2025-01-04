Josh Hines-Allen News: Won't play in regular-season finale

Hines-Allen (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 18 clash against the Colts.

The Jaguars announced Saturday morning that Hines-Allen won't travel with the team to Indianapolis due to a personal matter. Sunday will mark the star defensive end's first regular-season absence since 2021. Hines-Allen's 2024 campaign will end with his sacks total dropping from 17.5 last year to 8.0 this season. However, he's still had a strong year with 29 QB pressures and 45 total tackles along with two pass defenses and a recovered fumble. Hines-Allen has four years remaining on the five-year, $141.25 million contract he inked with the Jaguars in April.