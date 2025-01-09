Josh Newton News: Six starts in rookie season

Newton finished the 2024 regular season with 31 tackles (27 solo) and seven pass defenses (including one interception) across 17 games.

The rookie fifth-round pick mostly contributed on special teams in the first half of the regular season, but he was inserted into the first-team defense following the Bengals' Week 12 bye after DJ Turner broke his collarbone against the Chargers in Week 11. Newton logged 23 tackles (21 solo) and five pass defenses across his six starts and registered his first-career interception in Week 14 against the Titans. Newton should have the opportunity to compete against Turner, Dax Hill (knee) and Cam Taylor-Britt for a starting spot at outside corner during training camp in the summer.