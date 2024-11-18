Josh Oliver Injury: Battling ankle injury

Oliver suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Titans and is scheduled to be evaluated in Minnesota on Monday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Oliver was deemed questionable to return after suffering the ankle injury in the second half of the contest, but he never checked back in. He played 41 of the Vikings' 73 offensive snaps in the win, finishing with three catches for 34 yards on three targets. Oliver was sporting a walking boot on his ankle in the locker room after the win over Tennessee, per Goessling. A potential Oliver absence in Week 12 would free up snaps for Johnny Mundt as Minnesota's No. 2 tight end behind starter T.J. Hockenson.