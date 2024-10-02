Josh Oliver Injury: Limited to start week

Oliver (wrist) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Oliver picked up a wrist injury in Week 3, though he was able to play through it in Week 4 against the Packers, during which he caught two passes for 10 yards and a touchdown. His limited participation Wednesday is likely chalked up to injury maintenance, and barring a setback, Oliver should suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets in London. He's caught four passes (on five targets) for 37 yards and one touchdown through the first four games of the regular season.