Josh Oliver Injury: Remains limited in practice

Oliver (wrist/hand) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Oliver has had his reps capped in both of the Vikings' first two Week 11 practices, so he may need to put a full workout Friday to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game against the Titans. Though he's played north of 50 percent of the Vikings' offensive snaps in each of the past eight games and has cleared 50 receiving yards in the last two contests, Oliver could see his role scaled back a bit if he's available Sunday. Top tight end T.J. Hockenson has suited up in the last two games after being activated from the PUP list, and he should be ready to handle more playing time Week 11 after he was eased back in with 45 and 46 percent snap shares in his first two outings of 2024.