Josh Simmons Injury: Chiefs select 32nd overall

The Chiefs selected Simmons (knee) in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 32nd overall.

Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon in the sixth game of the 2024 season, meaning he might be at risk of a redshirt during his rookie season. The Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore from San Francisco to serve as a stopgap option at left tackle, but Simmons (6-foot-5, 317 pounds) now projects as Kansas City's long-term starter at left tackle after dominating at both Ohio State (2023-2024) and San Diego State (2021-2022). The offensive line was a big problem for the Chiefs in their Super Bowl loss, but having Simmons the next time around could make a difference.