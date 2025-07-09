Julius Chestnut News: Facing competition

Chestnut is likely to battle with Kalel Mullings for a roster spot during training camp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Chestnut has been with the Titans for three seasons, though he had his most extensive involvement in 2024. That came primarily via special teams, which could help him in his competition with Mullings this summer. Wyatt projects that the Titans will carry three backs on the roster with one more on the practice squad, so Chestnut could stick around even if he isn't on the active roster.