Justin Lockhart headshot

Justin Lockhart Injury: Reverts to injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Lockhart (undisclosed) reverted to Kansas City's injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Lockhart was waived with an injury designation by the Chiefs on Tuesday but will now return to the team after clearing waivers. The rookie undrafted free agent will now be forced to sit out the entirety of the 2025 campaign unless he's gets an injury settlement.

Justin Lockhart
Kansas City Chiefs
