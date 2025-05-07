Justin Lockhart Injury: Reverts to injured reserve
Lockhart (undisclosed) reverted to Kansas City's injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Lockhart was waived with an injury designation by the Chiefs on Tuesday but will now return to the team after clearing waivers. The rookie undrafted free agent will now be forced to sit out the entirety of the 2025 campaign unless he's gets an injury settlement.
