Justin Tucker News: Suspended 10 games

The NFL announced Thursday that Tucker has been suspended the first 10 weeks of the 2025 regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tucker's suspension comes following his release by the Ravens in early May, and as a consequence of the league's investigation for improper conduct relating to off-field allegations. Baltimore selected Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft as a replacement to Tucker. The veteran is entering his age-36 campaign and declined notably in 2024, connecting on just 22 of his 30 field-goal attempts across 17 regular-season appearances. Tucker will first be eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 11, but there are no guarantees teams around the league will have serious interest in signing a declining player facing both serious accusations and a hefty suspension.