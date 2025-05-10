Kalel Mullings Injury: Limited at rookie minicamp

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Saturday that Mullings (abdomen) is recovering from core muscle surgery and will be limited at rookie minicamp, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Tennessee selected Mullings in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with knowledge of his offseason procedure, so his current capped participation level at rookie minicamp is simply the result of following his recovery timetable. Once fully healthy, Mullings will work to earn a depth role behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears (concussion). Callahan said the Titans are "just being careful with [Mullings] at this point, per Zach Dimmitt of SI.com.