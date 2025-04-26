Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Kalel Mullings headshot

Kalel Mullings News: Lands in Music City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Titans selected Mullings in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 188th overall.

Mullings played linebacker for most of his first three seasons at Michigan before focusing on running back for the final two years. In his fifth season, Mullings served as the lead back in a tandem with Donovan Edwards, generating 948 yards and 12 touchdowns on 185 carries (5.1 YPC). He failed to demonstrate pass-catching chops, however, so his path to playing time in Tennessee is hazy behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

Kalel Mullings
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now