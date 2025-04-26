Kalel Mullings News: Lands in Music City

The Titans selected Mullings in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 188th overall.

Mullings played linebacker for most of his first three seasons at Michigan before focusing on running back for the final two years. In his fifth season, Mullings served as the lead back in a tandem with Donovan Edwards, generating 948 yards and 12 touchdowns on 185 carries (5.1 YPC). He failed to demonstrate pass-catching chops, however, so his path to playing time in Tennessee is hazy behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.