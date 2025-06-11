Kelee Ringo News: Taking first-team reps

Ringo played with the first-team defense during minicamp Tuesday, Brandon Lee Gowton of SBNation reports.

Ringo also played with the starters during training camp about a year ago before eventually taking a back seat to then-rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Ringo has also reportedly been rotating at right corner with offseason acquisition Adoree' Jackson. There's no guarantee of an every-down role for Ringo in 2025, promising as early reports out of minicamp might be.