Kendrick Bourne News: Back for fifth season with Patriots

As the coming season approaches, Bourne is in line to compete for a spot in the Patriots' revamped wide receiver corps, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

When healthy, Stefon Diggs (knee) profiles as the team's top wideout, with Lazar suggesting that DeMario Douglas and 2025 third-rounder Kyle Williams are also roster locks, while Mack Hollins seems likely to secure a role as well. With that in mind, Bourne -- who carries a $7.7 million cap hit this season -- figures to compete for depth chart slotting with Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Efton Chism. Working in Bourne's favor is his experience working with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was on hand when the 29-year-old logged a career-high 925 yards from scrimmage, but for now Bourne doesn't have a path to steady targets in a crowded WR room.