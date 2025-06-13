Keon Coleman News: Inconsistent minicamp showing

Coleman was up-and-down during mandatory minicamp, showing some quality routes and a connection with Josh Allen during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but also struggling with occasional drops and mental mistakes, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Coleman's biggest mistake of minicamp came Wednesday, when his attempt to catch a pass sailed well out of his reach deflected the ball just enough to result in an incompletion to Khalil Shakir, Allen's intended target. As a rookie Coleman was also inconsistent, finishing with 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns (on 57 targets) across 13 regular-season appearances, while mostly being cast as a deep threat. Buffalo was encouraged enough by Coleman in Year 1 that the team didn't make it a priority to add to the pass-catching group this offseason, though the team did ink another field-stretcher in Josh Palmer. As Buscaglia notes, Coleman still has tremendous opportunity before him, and his development will likely be the primary deciding factor in how strongly the Bills pursue additional pass-catches during the 2026 offseason.