Keondre Coburn Injury: May miss some time

Coburn (knee) could miss a game or two after suffering the injury in Monday's win over the Dolphins, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Coburn suffered the injury in the first half of the contest and was unable to return. With the Titans now in a bye week, the Texas product will get a week to recover before having to worry about missing any games. However, it sounds like it could be a multi-week absence for Coburn, according to Wyatt. More clarity on his status moving forward won't likely come until the team begins Week 6 prep.