Kevin Foelsch News: Let go by KC

The Chiefs waived Foelsch on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Foelsch signed with the Chiefs on June 11, but his tenure with the club didn't last long. Kansas City signed fellow tight end Geor'quarius Spivey on Thursday, which precipitated Foelsch's removal from the roster. Foelsch has spent time with the Panthers, Jets and Eagles but has yet to see action in a regular-season NFL game.