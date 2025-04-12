Fantasy Football
Kevin King headshot

Kevin King News: Returning to Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 8:34am

King re-signed with the Falcons on Friday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

In his first campaign with Atlanta last season, King tallied 10 tackles and two defensed passes over 15 games. He started just once and logged more snaps (159) on special teams than on defense (69). King will likely have a similar role this season since both A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes are likely to retain their starting jobs at cornerback.

