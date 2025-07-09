Kimani Vidal News: In the mix for depth role

As training camp approaches, Vidal is looking to secure a role behind newcomers Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, Spencer Schultz of USA Today reports.

During his rookie campaign, Vidal recorded 43 carries for 155 yards and added five catches for 62 yards and a TD across 10 regular season games, while working in a backfield that also included J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Ahead of Week 1, the 2024 sixth-rounder figures to compete with Hassan Haskins for depth slotting behind Harris and Hampton, with Schultz noting that Vidal's case for a roster spot/role in 2025 could hinge on him demonstrating that he can be a factor in the Chargers' passing game.