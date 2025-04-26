Kitan Crawford News: Links up with Cardinals in Round 7

The Cardinals selected Crawford in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 225th overall.

Crawford saw some work in his four seasons at Texas but blossomed in his last year at Nevada, racking up career-best marks with 76 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions. Crawford's size doesn't stand out, but he tested well at the Combine. He'll need to be a contributor on special teams to claim a spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster this fall.