Kobe King headshot

Kobe King News: Headed to Twin Cities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 2:02pm

The Vikings selected King in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 201st overall.

King served as a starter for his final two seasons at Penn State and played a ton in 2024, racking up 97 tackles, 8.5 TFLs and 3.0 sacks over 16 games, landing him on the Second Team All-Big Ten. He's not the most athletic linebacker on the board, but he plays downhill and isn't afraid of contact, evidenced by his tackle totals in his final year in Happy Valley. He's a better run defender than in coverage and will serve as a depth linebacker, and he'll likely be expected to contribute on special teams.

Kobe King
Minnesota Vikings
