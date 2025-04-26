Fantasy Football
Konata Mumpfield News: Productive wideout scooped by Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Rams selected Mumpfield in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 242nd overall.

Mumpfield led Akron as a freshman with 63 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns. He spent the next three seasons as a starter at Pittsburgh, rotating between reps outside and in the slot and leading the team in receiving as a senior. His NFL Combine performance left a lot to be desired, as he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash at 5-foot-11, 186 pounds, but he was consistently productive across his entire collegiate career. His main feature is his route-running ability, and now he'll get to learn behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in Los Angeles as he vies for a roster spot during training camp.

