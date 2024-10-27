Kyle Dugger Injury: Will miss Week 8

Dugger (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Dugger was a late addition to New England's injury report, as he practiced in full both Thursday and Friday before getting added to the report with a questionable tage Saturday. The severity of his ankle issue isn't clear, but the injury is going to sideline him for at least Sunday's AFC East clash. Dugger's absence will be a significant blow to the Patriots' secondary, as the safety logged 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in five of the team's seven contests coming into Week 8. When Dugger was sidelined Week 5 against Miami, Jaylinn Hawkins stepped into a starting role, which will likely be the case again Sunday.