Kyle Kennard

Kyle Kennard News: Lands with Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Chargers selected Kennard in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 125th overall.

Kennard started out at Georgia Tech before transferring to South Carolina, where he became the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He lines up outside the tackle and gets after the passer; he had 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss for the Gamecocks. With Joey Bosa gone, Kennard has a path to taking on a role on the edge for the Chargers right away.

Kyle Kennard
Los Angeles Chargers
