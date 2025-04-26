Kyonte Hamilton News: Depth DT to Houston

The Texans selected Hamilton in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 224th overall.

Hamilton made 30 starts over his final three seasons at Rutgers and generated 88 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in that span. The 22-year-old has room for development and will need to prove himself during the offseason program and training camp in order to make the 53-man roster.