Kyren Williams News: Looking more explosive

Rams running backs coach Ron Gould said recently that Williams is looking more explosive this offseason, Wyatt Miller of the team's official website reports.

"The first thing that stood out to us was his explosiveness," Gould said of Williams. "One of the things (I noticed) was just his ability to stay grounded through some of his runs that was really, really evident in the work that he's put in, so really, really pleased with that." Williams averaged a pedestrian 4.1 yards per carry on a career-high 316 rushes last season. That marked a significant dip from his 5.0 YPC mark from the previous season. Williams also fumbled a career-high five times. Still, the Rams and Williams' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have reportedly been discussing an extension this offseason, but the sides have yet to hammer out an agreement. Williams is facing more backfield competition this season in the form of second-year back Blake Corum and rookie Jarquez Hunter. He's a risky early-round fantasy pick due to the lack of big play ability and proneness to turnovers.