Kyron Johnson Injury: Reverts to injured reserve
Johnson (undisclosed) reverted to the Titans' injured reserve list Thursday.
Johnson was waived with an injury designation Wednesday and will now head to injured reserve, where he'll be forced to miss the 2025 season unless he's later cut with an injury settlement. The 26-year-old has has appeared in 22 career regular-season games, recording eight tackles (six solo), mainly as a special teams player.
