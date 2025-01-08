LaBryan Ray News: Thrust into starting role in 2024

Ray recorded 41 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over 16 games in 2024.

Ray saw increased opportunities with the Panthers' first-team defense following Derrick Brown's (knee) season-ending injury in the Week 1 loss to the Saints, starting nine of the Panthers remaining 16 regular-season games. He played at least 40 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps in all of his appearances this season, setting a career high in total tackles and also logging the first sack of his young career. Ray is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, meaning he cannot negotiate with other teams if the Panthers extend a qualifying offer. If the 27-year-old returns to Carolina in 2025, he's likely to revert to a reserve role behind Brown.