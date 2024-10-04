Larrell Murchison Injury: Breaks foot

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Murchison will head back to injured reserve after breaking his foot during Wednesday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Murchison was just activated off injured reserve Friday, but it now appears he'll head back after breaking his foot. The 27-year-old defensive lineman has yet to suit up for the Rams this season, and he'll now be forced to miss Los Angeles' next four contests. Murchison can return as early as Week 9, when the Rams play the Dolphins.