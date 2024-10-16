L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Nursing quadriceps injury

Sneed (quadriceps) was listed as a DNP on the Titans' injury report Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sneed logged 65 defensive snaps during the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Colts, and he finished the contest with eight tackles (seven solo). However, it appears the 2020 fourth-round pick may have picked up a quadriceps injury during the game, which caused him to be sidelined for Wednesday's practice session. He'll have two more chances to practice and avoid an injury tag ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. Sneed, who was traded by the Chiefs to the Titans in March, has accumulated 23 tackles (19 solo) through five regular-season games.