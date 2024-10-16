Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
L'Jarius Sneed headshot

L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Nursing quadriceps injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Sneed (quadriceps) was listed as a DNP on the Titans' injury report Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sneed logged 65 defensive snaps during the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Colts, and he finished the contest with eight tackles (seven solo). However, it appears the 2020 fourth-round pick may have picked up a quadriceps injury during the game, which caused him to be sidelined for Wednesday's practice session. He'll have two more chances to practice and avoid an injury tag ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. Sneed, who was traded by the Chiefs to the Titans in March, has accumulated 23 tackles (19 solo) through five regular-season games.

L'Jarius Sneed
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News