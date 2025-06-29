L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Proclaims himself healthy
Sneed (quadriceps) recently said during his football camp that he's healthy and "ready to get back on the field," Buck Reising of 104-5 The Zone reports. "I'm healthy as I've been," Sneed proclaimed.
Sneed missed Tennessee's final 12 games last season due to a quadriceps issue and didn't participate in the Titans' minicamp in mid-June. If the former Chief is indeed back to health, he will look to rebound in the second year of the $76.4 million contract he signed in March 2024. It's still not certain that Sneed will be ready for the beginning of Tennessee's training camp, which kicks off July 22.
