L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Questionable to play Monday

Sneed (hamstring) was limited in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Miami, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Sneed popped up on the Titans' injury report Friday with a hamstring injury, but he managed to practice in full. He was limited in Saturday's session, however, which puts a cloud over his status for Monday's game. The Titans can ill afford to be without Sneed against the dynamic wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, especially after fellow starting corner Chidobe Awuzie (groin) was placed on injured reserve Friday. Darrell Baker, Jarvis Brownlee and Roger McCreary would be slated to see more snaps at corner should Sneed be sidelined Monday.