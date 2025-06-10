L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Unavailable for minicamp

Coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday that Sneed (quadriceps) will not participate at minicamp this week, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sneed missed the last 12 games of last season with a left leg issue, and it seems he's still not ready for football activities as offseason workouts wrap up. His next opportunity to return to action will come during training camp in July. In the meantime, 2024 fifth-rounder Jarvis Brownlee and Roger McCreary figure as Tennessee's top two options at cornerback.