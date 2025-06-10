Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
L'Jarius Sneed headshot

L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Unavailable for minicamp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday that Sneed (quadriceps) will not participate at minicamp this week, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sneed missed the last 12 games of last season with a left leg issue, and it seems he's still not ready for football activities as offseason workouts wrap up. His next opportunity to return to action will come during training camp in July. In the meantime, 2024 fifth-rounder Jarvis Brownlee and Roger McCreary figure as Tennessee's top two options at cornerback.

L'Jarius Sneed
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now