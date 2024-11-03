Lloyd Cushenberry Injury: Likely out for season

Cushenberry is likely out for the season with an Achilles injury suffered during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Patriots, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

The center signed a four-year, $50-million contract in the offseason after starting all 57 games he played in with Denver across his first four seasons in the NFL. Corey Levin replaced Cushenberry on Sunday, but Daniel Brunskill will probably start at center moving forward. Brunskill subbed in for injured right guard Dillon Radunz (foot) against the Patriots.