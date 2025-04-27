Luke Grimm News: Reaches agreement with Chargers

Grimm is expected to sign with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Grimm put together a solid career at Kansas but was never the top receiver until his fifth year when he posted 51 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns. He's on the smaller side at 5-foot-11, 189 pounds, adding a 4.46 40-yard dash to his resume as well. Grimm will aim for a practice squad spot out of training camp.