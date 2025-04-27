Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Grimm headshot

Luke Grimm News: Reaches agreement with Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Grimm is expected to sign with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Grimm put together a solid career at Kansas but was never the top receiver until his fifth year when he posted 51 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns. He's on the smaller side at 5-foot-11, 189 pounds, adding a 4.46 40-yard dash to his resume as well. Grimm will aim for a practice squad spot out of training camp.

Luke Grimm
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now