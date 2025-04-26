Luke Newman News: Scooped up by Bears

The Bears selected Newman in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 195th overall.

After starting three seasons at left tackle at FCS Holy Cross, Newman slid into left guard after transferring to Michigan State before 2024 and started 12 games there. Newman has shorter arms that could make it tough to handle long-armed defenders, but he sports the mobility to get in front of them, and he'l aim to make a name for himself in training camp.