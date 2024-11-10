Luke Wattenberg News: Getting green light

Wattenberg (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

After logging back-to-back full practices to end Week 10 prep, Wattenberg was activated off injured reserve Saturday and will be active for the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 5. Wattenberg was Denver's starting center before the injury, but Alex Forsyth has taken over those responsibilities in recent weeks. Wattenberg was seen taking first-team reps during pre-game warmups, per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post.