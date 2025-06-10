Luther Burden Injury: On track for training camp

Bears coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday at Day 1 of mandatory minicamp that Burden (undisclosed) should be ready for training camp late July, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burden sustained an undisclosed soft-tissue injury during rookie minicamp and has been sidelined since. It looks like the rookie second-round pick won't get in any work at mandatory minicamp, notable reps to miss given that Burden was already forced to sit out voluntary OTAs. Once healthy at training camp, Burden will work to make up for lost time and secure the No. 3 receiver role behind DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.