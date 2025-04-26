Mac McWilliams News: Grabbed by Eagles in fifth round

Philadelphia selected McWilliams in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 145th overall.

McWilliams demonstrated his versatility in the secondary by playing both in the slot and outside corner positions, and he finished the 2024 season at UCF with 32 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble in 11 games. McWilliams showed off his speed at the 2025 NFL Combine with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, and his quickness should give him a chance at contributing immediately for the Eagles in his rookie season.