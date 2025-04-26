Fantasy Football
Malachi Moore News: Jets add versatile Round 4 safety

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 10:44am

The Jets selected Moore in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 130th overall.

Moore is very experienced after playing five years at Alabama, starting three seasons (twice as captain), and new Jets coach Aaron Glenn likely has a better eye for defensive backs than most coaches. The challenge with Moore is that he has the frame (5-foot-11, 196 pounds) and skill set of a cornerback, yet his speed fits better at safety. Playing Moore at slot corner would be one way to hide his speed deficiency while still potentially capitalizing on his standout football instincts.

Malachi Moore
New York Jets
