Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu headshot

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Injury: Let go by Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 15, 2024 at 4:34pm

The Ravens waived Aumavae-Laulu (back) on Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

The move makes room on the Ravens' 53-man roster for the promotion of Yannick Ngakoue from the practice squad to the active roster. Aumavae-Laulu, the Ravens' sixth-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, played in Week 4 and 5 in a depth role, but he was inactive for Week 6 against the Commanders due to a back injury. Assuming he clears waivers, Aumavae-Laulu will look to sign with a team in need of depth on the offensive line.

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
 Free Agent
More Stats & News