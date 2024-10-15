Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Injury: Let go by Baltimore

The Ravens waived Aumavae-Laulu (back) on Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

The move makes room on the Ravens' 53-man roster for the promotion of Yannick Ngakoue from the practice squad to the active roster. Aumavae-Laulu, the Ravens' sixth-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, played in Week 4 and 5 in a depth role, but he was inactive for Week 6 against the Commanders due to a back injury. Assuming he clears waivers, Aumavae-Laulu will look to sign with a team in need of depth on the offensive line.