Malik Heath News: No catches in wild-card loss

Heath failed to record a single reception on four targets in Sunday's 22-10 wild-card loss to the Eagles.

Heath played 38 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap share of the season. With Christian Watson (knee) sidelined and both Romeo Doubs (concussion) and Jayden Reed (shoulder) picking up injuries in the contest, Heath was needed to fill in at wide receiver position. With that said, the 24-year-old wasn't able to do anything against the Eagles' formidable defense as Green Bay's offense struggled throughout the game. Heath finished the 2024 campaign with just 10 grabs for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets across 13 contests. The Mississippi product is under contract for the 2025 season before becoming a restricted free agent in 2026. Heath will continue to face competition for targets in Green Bay's young receiver corps with Reed, Doubs, Watson and Dontayvian Wicks all under contract next season.