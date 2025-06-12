Malik Nabers Injury: Limited to walkthrough

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Nabers (toe) is progressing but not quite ready to practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Nabers' toe injury reportedly dates back to college and then bothered him at times during his rookie season, but it isn't anything that led to missed games or required a procedure during the offseason. While yet to practice this spring, he's talking part in a walkthrough Thursday and may be ready for a full workload at the start of training camp in late July. It's unclear if Nabers has a chance to practice next week when the Giants hold mandatory minicamp June 17-19.